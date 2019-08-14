Home

Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
412-787-1800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
5405 Steubenville Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:45 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
5718 Steubenville Pike
McKees Rocks, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
JANET L. POCKL

JANET L. POCKL Obituary
POCKL JANET L.

Age 74, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 12, 2019. She was born in East Liverpool, OH the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Louise. Wife of the late John J. Pockl, Sr.; beloved mother of Rebecca (Greg) Koller and John (Jennifer) Pockl, Jr.; grandmother of Jesse (Megan) and Kelsey Jo Koller and Jack, Jaden, and Julia Pockl; dear sister of Judith Karns Ciszek, Margaret Conlon and the late Dr John F. Karns. Family and friends welcome on Friday, August 16th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136, (412) 787-1800. Family and friends will meet at church on Saturday, August 17th at 9:45 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 5718 Steubenville Pike, McKees Rocks, PA 15136. Private interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please view and sign the family's guest book at www.pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
