Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
More Obituaries for JANET SMITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET L. SMITH

JANET L. SMITH Obituary
SMITH JANET L.

Peacefully, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, age 73, of Wilmerding, formerly of Pitcairn. Janet was the loving wife of Ray Smith for 40 years. She was a volunteer at U.C.P, with children with disabilities, President of Pittsburgh Rivals Social Club, she also was on a bowling League for U.C.P. She also helped start Access Transportation. There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
