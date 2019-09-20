|
|
SMITH JANET L.
Peacefully, on Saturday, September 14, 2019, age 73, of Wilmerding, formerly of Pitcairn. Janet was the loving wife of Ray Smith for 40 years. She was a volunteer at U.C.P, with children with disabilities, President of Pittsburgh Rivals Social Club, she also was on a bowling League for U.C.P. She also helped start Access Transportation. There will be no visitation. Arrangements entrusted to ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019