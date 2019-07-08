SPIRIK JANET L.

Janet, 78, of McDonald, South Fayette Twp., died Saturday, June 29, 2019, in the Genesis Rehabilitation Center, Bridgeville. She was born December 27, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, a daughter of the late George and Edith Bailey Herman. Mrs. Spirik was a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with her family and dabbling in costume jewelry and spending time at the casino. Surviving are her husband of over 59 years, Joseph Francis Spirik, Sr. of McDonald; children, Debra (Gary) Modrak of Cranberry, Jennifer (Charles Daniels) Spirik of Michigan, Joseph (Janet) Spirik Jr. of Cecil and James (Candy) Spirik of Cecil. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Charlene and Dustin, Shane, Heather and Kassandra Spirik, James Spirik, Jr.; four great grandchildren; also surviving are three sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by four sisters and three brothers. Friends will be received at the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800) on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 8:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. with service following at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial donations be sent to the , 300 Penn Center Blvd. Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com