|
|
VOGT JANET L. (LAUB)
Age 65, suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, of Brentwood Borough. Wife of the late John H. Vogt; mother of Amy (Hugh) Toner of Brentwood, Cindy Huttinger (Don) Smith also of Brentwood; loving grandmother of many grandchildren. Jan was the former owner of Brentwood Station and Vogt's Landscaping and was generously involved in many community activities. A celebration of Jan's life was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Brentwood Food Pantry, 3725 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15227. Please send condolences to:
www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019