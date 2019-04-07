Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET VOGT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET L. (LAUB) VOGT

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET L. (LAUB) VOGT Obituary
VOGT JANET L. (LAUB)

Age 65, suddenly on Thursday, April 4, 2019, of Brentwood Borough. Wife of the late John H. Vogt; mother of Amy (Hugh) Toner of Brentwood, Cindy Huttinger (Don) Smith also of Brentwood; loving grandmother of many grandchildren. Jan was the former owner of Brentwood Station and Vogt's Landscaping and was generously involved in many community activities. A celebration of Jan's life was held on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Arrangements handled by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to the Brentwood Food Pantry, 3725 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA  15227.  Please send condolences to:


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now