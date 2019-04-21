Home

Age 78, of Pittsburgh, PA, formerly of San Jose, CA and Novato, CA, passed away in the early morning of April 3, 2019. She is survived by her two daughters, Karen (Attubato) Graf and Cheryl (Attubato) Dowd and her five grandchildren, Joshua, Garrett and Ella Graf and Stella and Noah Dowd. She loved Christmas, Disneyland, and her dog, Cooper. Her wishes were to be laid to rest in Lake Tahoe, a place she loved because of its beauty and peacefulness. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Animal Friends, a no-kill shelter in Pittsburgh. https://www.thinkingoutsidethecage.org/other-ways-to-give/tribute-or-memorial-gifts/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
