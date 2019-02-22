COOLEY JANET LYNNE (LeDONNE)

On Wednesday, February 20, 2019, passed away in her home surrounded by her family. Janet will be forever remembered by her husband of nearly 34 years, Warren; their children, Lisa (Alex) Lubchansky, Bryan; their grandson, Emerson; her parents, Lawrence and Joanne LeDonne; and by her sisters, Karen (Brad) Dranko and Sherry (Donald) Meucci. Janet was loved by her nieces, nephews, extended family, dear friends, and students. Family and friends will be received on Friday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m., in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, please donate a book to a library of your choice in honor of Janet or to Phipp's Conservatory. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.