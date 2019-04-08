Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 766-5600
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orion C. Pinkerton Funeral Home, Inc.
1014 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
Resources
JANET M. CHERKES

JANET M. CHERKES Obituary
CHERKES JANET M.

Age 78, of Avalon, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stan Cherkes; loving mother to Paul (Jane) Cherkes, Peggy Cherkes, Patty (Joe) Moore, Barry Cherkes and Susan Cherkes; Gram to Kevin, Katie, Michael, Maggie, Joey, Jack, Ben and Max; sister to the late Bill and Bobby LaLonde; also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Janet was happiest holding court at our weekly Sunday dinners.  She was a 49 year member of Assumption Church. Nothing gave her more strength than her faith, family, friends and love of her North Side roots. Friends will be received Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Assumption Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Shepherd's Door for the Backpack Buddies Program, 563 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA  15202. Online condolences maybe offered at pinkertonfuneralhome.net

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
