CHERKES JANET M.

Age 78, of Avalon, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stan Cherkes; loving mother to Paul (Jane) Cherkes, Peggy Cherkes, Patty (Joe) Moore, Barry Cherkes and Susan Cherkes; Gram to Kevin, Katie, Michael, Maggie, Joey, Jack, Ben and Max; sister to the late Bill and Bobby LaLonde; also survived by many loved nieces and nephews. Janet was happiest holding court at our weekly Sunday dinners. She was a 49 year member of Assumption Church. Nothing gave her more strength than her faith, family, friends and love of her North Side roots. Friends will be received Monday from 6-8 p.m. and Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. in the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Assumption Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to The Shepherd's Door for the Backpack Buddies Program, 563 Lincoln Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202. Online condolences maybe offered at pinkertonfuneralhome.net