H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
5:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
JANET M. FONG


1960 - 2020
JANET M. FONG Obituary
FONG JANET M.

Janet M. Fong, age 59, of Pittsburgh, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at her residence. Born May 12, 1960, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Soon Sen and Chin Kam (Wong) Fong. She was employed by the CDC as an EEO Assistant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John Fong, and three sisters, May Singleton, Tina, and Anna Fong. She is survived by two brothers, James (Mary Beth) and George Fong; and three sisters, May Gene (John) Fong Rodewald, Elizabeth Fong, and Amelia (Francis) Chen. Friends will be received on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral services at 5 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Hwy. Pittsburgh, PA 15237. www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
