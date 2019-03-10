MCCARTHY JANET M.

With hearts full of sorrow, we announce the loss of our Janey on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Janet M. (Kerber) McCarthy, age 73, of Mt. Lebanon, passed away at home surrounded by family and close friends from complications of breast cancer - a five-year challenge that she met with amazing courage and grace. Born April 28, 1945 in Greenock, McKeesport, she was the daughter of the late Charles S. and Ellen M. (Mason) Kerber. She is survived by her husband, Dennis McCarthy; sisters, Judy Marshall of Jefferson Hills and Mary Ellen (Michael) Driver of Elizabeth Township; brother, Charles Kerber (Betsy Spear) of San Diego, CA. The four 'Kerber Kids' will never be the same without their baby sister. Also survived by brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ed and Babs McCarthy of York, and brother-in-law Raymond Marshall of Boston. Janet's life was enriched by her close relationships with nieces and nephews; the children of Mary Ellen, Glenn (Mandy) Harvey and Rachel (Tony) Bekavac were especially dear to her; she loved the children of Judy, David Marshall and Paul (Theresa) Marshall; the children of Chuck, Laura (Bill) Coll, Carolyn (Carl) Heilman and Charles Kerber; and the children of Ed and Babs, Beth (Bill) Witsik and Brian (Heidi) McCarthy. Aunt Janney opened her heart and her home to them all. Janet cherished the next generation, her great-nieces and nephews, and delighted in their accomplishments and budding personalities. She also thought her cousins were among the best on earth. Janet touched the lives of many friends whose tight bonds spanned decades. As a founding partner of Radelet McCarthy Architects, she enjoyed close relationships with her co-workers and considered them a part of her extended family. Her capable and loving arms held many of us when we slipped or needed extra kindness. As she would say in her no-nonsense way, enough of the sadness, focus on the positive! She loved to travel and experience new cultures and see the sunsets in new lands. She made a difference not only in her family but in her community and beyond. She funded more causes than anyone could imagine for the promotion of integrity and equality in society. She was a political activist, marching countless times to protest insanity in politics while leading efforts to elect rational and informed leaders. Janet had multiple interests and was engaged in lifelong learning. She was an avid reader and always a member of a book club, as well as being a formidable card and scrabble player. She was a fabulous cook and a gracious host in her home. She encouraged all of us to take more risks and inspired us to achieve more than we knew possible. She possessed a self-deprecating wit and her insights were spot on. She worked very hard in her life and her influences live on in each of us. She made a difference in the lives of so many. During Janet's experience with breast cancer, she received continuing treatment from the capable and caring staff at Magee Women's Hospital. To that end, she is requesting that donations be made in her name to Magee Women's Hospital, Breast Cancer Research and Education Fund, 204 Craft Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15213. We want the world to know that she lived a good life, did a great job, was brave and courageous and we wish her a safe journey. We will never forget her smile, her warmth, her energy and her love for life, family and friends. A Celebration of Janet's Life will take place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the South Hills Country Club, 4305 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. A program and luncheon will begin at 1p.m. If you plan on attending the luncheon at 1p.m, please RSVP to her sister Mary Ellen at [email protected] by Saturday, April 13th. Arrangements by the PAUL E. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 221 North Second Avenue, Elizabeth, PA. Offer condolences at

