SHOMANSKY JANET M. (SHIRLEY)
Age 86, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019, of Baldwin, formerly of Allentown. Beloved wife of the late Peter Shomansky; loving mother of Shirley (Tony) Anthony; caring and devoted mimi of Taylor R. Allman, Heather M. (Dan) Kerrigan, Jessica (Justin) Moore and Tony Anthony, II; proud great-mimi of Charlie Kerrigan and Annabelle Moore; daughter of the late Emma and John Shirley; sister of the late Jack (Jean) Shirley; also survived by her beloved cat and companion, Roxy. Janet was devoted to her faith and church family. She was a longtime member of the knitting group the "Knit-Wits". She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday morning in Hamilton Presbyterian Church at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh, 139 East 8th Avenue, Homestead, PA 15120. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019