Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
JANET M. (BRACCO) STACK

JANET M. (BRACCO) STACK Obituary
STACK JANET M. (BRACCO)

Age 89, of Plum Boro, on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Stack; mother of James (Roxanne) Stack, and Michael (Rosanne) Stack; grandmother of Michelle Stack, Christina (Robert) Johnson, Lisa (Steve) Nacey, Lauren (R.J.) Tocco, the late Michael Stack; step-grandmother of Christy Dorman, and Catherine Lord; great-grandmother of Elijah Stack and Carson Tocco; step great-grandmother of Justin Benning, Bralyn, and Elizabeth Dorman; sister of James (the late Barbara) Bracco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She worked as an RN for many years at St. Margaret's Hospital, Lawrenceville and went on to retire from Harmarville Rehabilitation. Janet was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont.  Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Friday, 11:00 a.m.  Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020
