STACK JANET M. (BRACCO)
Age 89, of Plum Boro, on January 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert E. Stack; mother of James (Roxanne) Stack, and Michael (Rosanne) Stack; grandmother of Michelle Stack, Christina (Robert) Johnson, Lisa (Steve) Nacey, Lauren (R.J.) Tocco, the late Michael Stack; step-grandmother of Christy Dorman, and Catherine Lord; great-grandmother of Elijah Stack and Carson Tocco; step great-grandmother of Justin Benning, Bralyn, and Elizabeth Dorman; sister of James (the late Barbara) Bracco; also survived by many nieces and nephews. She worked as an RN for many years at St. Margaret's Hospital, Lawrenceville and went on to retire from Harmarville Rehabilitation. Janet was a longtime member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Oakmont. Friends received, Thursday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a Service will be held, Friday, 11:00 a.m. Interment in Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Keystone Chapter Cardelllo Building, 1501 Reedsdale St # 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020