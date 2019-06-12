|
TURNBULL JANET M.
Age 81, of Carnegie, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Turnbull; daughter of the late James M. and Elizabeth M. (Schultz) Burns; loving mother of Kimberly (Jerry) Close; sister of Evelyn (Barry) Struble and the late James D. Burns; dear grandmother of Jerrica (Christian Hack) Close, Shelby Close, Jerry Close, III and Delaney Close; great-grandmother of Ella Hack; aunt of Steven (Teresa) Struble and Scott Struble. Friends welcome 2-4, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019