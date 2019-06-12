Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
S.S. Simon & Jude Church
1607 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET TURNBULL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET M. TURNBULL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANET M. TURNBULL Obituary
TURNBULL JANET M.

Age 81, of Carnegie, on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Donald C. Turnbull; daughter of the late James M. and Elizabeth M. (Schultz) Burns; loving mother of Kimberly (Jerry) Close; sister of Evelyn (Barry) Struble and the late James D. Burns; dear grandmother of Jerrica (Christian Hack) Close, Shelby Close, Jerry Close, III and Delaney Close; great-grandmother of Ella Hack; aunt of Steven (Teresa) Struble and Scott Struble. Friends welcome 2-4, 6-8 p.m., Sunday, June 16, 2019, WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800) 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp., 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17, 2019 in S.S. Simon & Jude Church. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Twp. www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William Slater II Funeral Service
Download Now