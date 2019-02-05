|
|
KNECHTEL JANET MARIE
Age 86, of Spring City, TN, formerly of Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, January 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years of Harold Knechtel; loving mother of Keith (Diane) Knechtel, Karen (Bill) Gery and the late Janet Jones; mother-in-law of George (Deonna) Jones; grandmother of Lt. Col. William (Christine) Gery, Benjamin (Katlin) Gery, Amanda Jones, and Ashley (Kyle) Foti; great-grandmother of Calleum William Gery and Amelia Jane Gery; daughter of the late George W. and Janet Johnson Strachan; sister of the late Donald Strachan. Friends received Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at BRUSCO - NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Service in the funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation Fund at http://www.patsummitt.org. Add a tribute:
brusco-napierfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019