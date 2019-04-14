Home

JANET MARIE KYPTA GRIMPE WHITE

JANET MARIE KYPTA GRIMPE WHITE Obituary
WHITE JANET MARIE KYPTA GRIMPE

On Friday, April 12, 2019, age 75, of Millvale. Wife of the late William N. White; mother of Charles (Polly) Grimpe, Theresa (Mike) Suchma, Dawn Marie (Michael Palone) Grimpe; grandmother of Michael, Kayla, Chas, Hannah, Amanda, Jerica, Amber, Eddie, and Scott; great-grandmother of Skylar, Paul, Nathan, Connor, Devin, Madison, Zoe, Troy, and Jordy; sister of Carol Bloss, Joyce (Joe) Casanova, Lisa (Marty) Gladish and the late Joseph and Ronald Kypta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Blessing Service Tuesday 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
