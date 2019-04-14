|
WHITE JANET MARIE KYPTA GRIMPE
On Friday, April 12, 2019, age 75, of Millvale. Wife of the late William N. White; mother of Charles (Polly) Grimpe, Theresa (Mike) Suchma, Dawn Marie (Michael Palone) Grimpe; grandmother of Michael, Kayla, Chas, Hannah, Amanda, Jerica, Amber, Eddie, and Scott; great-grandmother of Skylar, Paul, Nathan, Connor, Devin, Madison, Zoe, Troy, and Jordy; sister of Carol Bloss, Joyce (Joe) Casanova, Lisa (Marty) Gladish and the late Joseph and Ronald Kypta. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Monday 2-8 p.m. at the HAHN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 123 North Avenue, Millvale. Blessing Service Tuesday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019