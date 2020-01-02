Home

Age 80, of South Park, PA formerly of Castle Shannon, PA passed away on December 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 61 years to Arthur Keebler; loving mother to David (Rhonda); cherished G.G. to Ryan and Josh. Jan was a great cook, loved garage sales, flea markets, baking cookies and making fudge for her family. She will be dearly missed by all. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 6810 Hilldale Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, (412) 655-3100. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at: pittsburghcremation.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
