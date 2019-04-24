CLEVER JANET S. (SWIGART)

Age 100, of Longwood at Oakmont, born in Sheffield, Illinois and longtime resident of Fox Chapel, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John E. Clever, M.D.; loving mother of Constance J. McChesney (Robert, PhD) of Bath, Maine, Nancy C. Middleton (Donald, M.D.) of Oakmont, and John E. Clever, Jr., MBA (Andrea Boyar, PhD) of Larchmont, NY; cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, Hannah McChesney, Emily Gonzalez, Sarah Gaffney, Evan Middleton, Benjamin Clever, Jane Middleton and Jonathan Clever; and ten great-grandchildren; sister of the late Jean Klatt and the late Joseph Swigart. Janet was a founding member of the Volunteer Service at St. Margaret Memorial Hospital and served as a volunteer for 50 years, encouraging many others to join in this worthwhile activity. She was invested in the community as a member of the Fox Chapel Garden Club and the Fox Chapel Episcopal Church where she lovingly filled the role of "choir mother". Janet enjoyed sewing and needlepoint with the "Braidy Bunch" and embraced worldwide travel. For the past 20 years she resided at Longwood where she played bridge until the last year of her life. Those who knew her well loved her for her sense of humor and the personal attention she gave to everyone. No Visitation. A private burial service will be held at Christ Church Fox Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to St. Margaret Foundation, 815 Freeport Rd., 100 Medical Arts Bldg., Suite 112, Pgh., PA 15215. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.