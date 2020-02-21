|
|
SOWDEN JANET
Janet Sowden, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Sacramento, California, surrounded by her family. Janet was born August 31, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to Ruth and Robert Kurowski and was raised in Etna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Sowden, in 2011. Loving mother of Karen (Ray) Brooks, Nadya Wirlo, Barbara (Brad) Davis, and Jennifer Sowden-Ober; cherished grandmother of Brittany, Dillon, Hanna, Andrew, Constantyn, Christian and Jackson; great-grandmother of Penelope and Buddy; sister of June (James) Anderson and Robert (Anne) Kurowski. Janet will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Along with her 50 year career in nursing, Janet loved cooking, baking, crafts, Scrabble and Jeopardy, and she valued adventures and time with family and friends over all things. She sprinkled light and laughter everywhere she went. Memorial will be private. Donations may be made to Forbes Hospice.
www.kingfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020