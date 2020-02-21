Home

POWERED BY

Services
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET SOWDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET SOWDEN


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET SOWDEN Obituary
SOWDEN JANET

Janet Sowden, age 83, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in Sacramento, California, surrounded by her family. Janet was born August 31, 1936, in Pittsburgh, to Ruth and Robert Kurowski and was raised in Etna. She was preceded in death by her husband, Neil Sowden, in 2011. Loving mother of Karen (Ray) Brooks, Nadya Wirlo, Barbara (Brad) Davis, and Jennifer Sowden-Ober; cherished grandmother of Brittany, Dillon, Hanna, Andrew, Constantyn, Christian and Jackson; great-grandmother of Penelope and Buddy; sister of June (James) Anderson and Robert (Anne) Kurowski. Janet will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends. Along with her 50 year career in nursing, Janet loved cooking, baking, crafts, Scrabble and Jeopardy, and she valued adventures and time with family and friends over all things. She sprinkled light and laughter everywhere she went. Memorial will be private. Donations may be made to Forbes Hospice.


www.kingfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -