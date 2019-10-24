Home

Elachko Funeral Home
3447 Dawson St
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-682-3257
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery
Service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery
JANET WANG


1937 - 2019
JANET WANG Obituary
WANG JANET

Age 82, of Pittsburgh passed Monday, Oct 14, 2019. Born Aug 20, 1937, daughter of You and Yu-Mai Kang in Taipei, Taiwan. Early in Taiwan she worked as a midwife. In the US became a professor of nursing at WVU Morgantown, WV. Janet's husband of 55 years sadly died seven days after her. Survived by sons, Christopher Wang and Stephen Wang of Pittsburgh, PA; daughter, Jennifer Wang (Nick Atkins) of Palo Alto, CA; and grandchildren, Elise and Leon. Visitation and Services for Janet and her husband will take place Friday, Oct 25 from 9 until 11 a.m. in the Temple of Memories at Allegheny Cemetery. Arrangements and services entrusted to the JOHN N. ELACHKO FUNERAL HOME. Please visit Janet's memorial page at: www.ELACHKO.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
