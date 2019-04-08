Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
(412) 761-2441
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
460 Lincoln Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15202
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANEY WALSH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANEY M. WALSH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

JANEY M. WALSH Obituary
WALSH JANEY M.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Janey M. Walsh, age 56, of Avalon, beloved daughter of Mary Rita (Jaehne) and the Late Regis Walsh; beloved companion of Russell Stevenson; loving mother of Steven (Heather) Zurbach) and Laura Zurbach; sister of Elaine Myers, Patricia (Bill) Carney, Diane (Rick) Francis, Mary (Dave) Haslett, Laurie (Brian) Sterling, and the late Mark Walsh; grandmother of Logan and Micah; also survived by many nieces, nephews and her devoted dachshund, Marley. Janey was an avid baker. She was well known for her cookie creations. As a transplant recipient, Janey was an Advocate for CORE. She volunteered as a presenter sharing her personal story and educating the community about organ donation. Friends received on Tuesday, April 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contribution suggested to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, kidney.org or the , Two Chatham Center, Suite 112, Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, . ltmillerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lawrence T. Miller Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now