WALSH JANEY M.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, Janey M. Walsh, age 56, of Avalon, beloved daughter of Mary Rita (Jaehne) and the Late Regis Walsh; beloved companion of Russell Stevenson; loving mother of Steven (Heather) Zurbach) and Laura Zurbach; sister of Elaine Myers, Patricia (Bill) Carney, Diane (Rick) Francis, Mary (Dave) Haslett, Laurie (Brian) Sterling, and the late Mark Walsh; grandmother of Logan and Micah; also survived by many nieces, nephews and her devoted dachshund, Marley. Janey was an avid baker. She was well known for her cookie creations. As a transplant recipient, Janey was an Advocate for CORE. She volunteered as a presenter sharing her personal story and educating the community about organ donation. Friends received on Tuesday, April 9, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue, where a funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contribution suggested to the , 2403 Sidney St., Suite 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203, kidney.org or the , Two Chatham Center, Suite 112, Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219, . ltmillerfuneralhome.com.