CHIUSANO JANICE A. (O'ROURKE)

Of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the age of 73. She was the daughter of the late John and Margaretta "Nan" O'Rourke. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Joseph J. Chiusano; loving mother of Jill (Shawn) Jones of Kennedy Twp. and Todd (Carrie) Chiusano of Plum Borough; adoring grandmother of Tony Serrao, Spencer Jones, Haley Chiusano and Mike Dincau; sister of Audrey (the late Donald "Herk") Pritchard and John "Jack" (Shirlene) O'Rourke; also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews. She was an avid dog lover and leaves behind her precious doodles, Willee and Shelby. Jan was a lifelong resident of Penn Hills and a 1964 PHHS graduate. She was the office manager at Mt. Hope Cemetery for over 40 years where she was devoted to helping families through the difficult loss of their loved ones. She had a kind and gentle spirit and she made a positive impact on everyone she met. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 6000 Verona Rd., Verona, PA 15147 or a . Friends received in WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, 11735 Frankstown Rd. (at Rodi Rd.), Penn Hills, Tuesday and Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayers Thursday 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gerard Majella Church 10 a.m.