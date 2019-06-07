Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
JANICE B. (BELLUCCI) JAMES

JANICE B. (BELLUCCI) JAMES Obituary
JAMES JANICE B. (BELLUCCI)

On June 6, 2019, age 71 of West Mifflin. Beloved wife of Neil H. James; loving mother of the late Michael Neil James and survived by daughter, Janeen (Larry) Jackson; cherished grandmother of Benjamin and Vincent Jackson; daughter of the late Leonardo "Leroy" and Delores Bellucci; sister of the late Thomas Bellucci; survived by brothers-in-law, Edward Hogben (late Leslie) and Dennis (Bev) James; close friends, Babe and Ruth; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Janice enjoyed planting flowers, crafts, had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. Friends received on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 412-461-6394 where a Blessing Service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Memorial donations in Janice's name can be made to the , 112 Washington Pl #1520, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 7, 2019
