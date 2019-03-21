|
CALLIGAN JANICE
Age 79, of Plum, died unexpectedly, March 12, 2019. Janice was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Thomas Calligan. She is survived by her children, Patrick (Sandy) Calligan, Michael Calligan and Kathleen Domenico; also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. By request, there will be no service. There will be a gathering in her honor for close family and friends Sunday, March 24 from 11-3 p.m. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., (Blawnox).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 21, 2019