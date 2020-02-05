Home

Services
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-3535
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation & Alternative Services
421 Allegheny Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Irenaeus Catholic Church
CHRISTY JANICE

Janice "Jan" Christy, 71 of Oakmont passed away at her home with her family by her side after a long illness of brain cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.  Beloved Wife for 51 years of Joseph "Joe" Christy; loving mother of Joseph (Danielle) Christy and Jill (Paul Gatto) Dietrich; grandmother of Alex, Lilly, Victoria, and Mason; special grandmother of Lyndis, Carys, and Glennys.  A member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, she enjoyed her faith, family, and being with her grandchildren.  Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont.  Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church.  In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA  15205

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
