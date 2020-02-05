|
|
CHRISTY JANICE
Janice "Jan" Christy, 71 of Oakmont passed away at her home with her family by her side after a long illness of brain cancer on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Beloved Wife for 51 years of Joseph "Joe" Christy; loving mother of Joseph (Danielle) Christy and Jill (Paul Gatto) Dietrich; grandmother of Alex, Lilly, Victoria, and Mason; special grandmother of Lyndis, Carys, and Glennys. A member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church, she enjoyed her faith, family, and being with her grandchildren. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020