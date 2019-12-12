|
McLANE JANICE E. (SHUTE)
Age 64, of Polish Hill, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Beloved wife of 30 years of Robert W. "Mac" McLane; loving mother of Robert W. McLane, Jr., Tara M. (Tim) Enright, Candice A. McLane and Erik G. McLane; devoted grandmother of Amelia A. McLane and Stella M. Enright; daughter of the late Roland G. and Doris Shute; sister of Steve Shute, BJ Shute and the late Greg Shute; also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 3201 Dobson Street, Polish Hill, on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 12, 2019