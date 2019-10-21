Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANICE LEAVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANICE ELAINE LEAVER


1953 - 2019
JANICE ELAINE LEAVER Obituary
LEAVER JANICE ELAINE

Age 66, of Dillner, PA, on October 19, 2019. Born February 24, 1953; cherished daughter of the late Tom and Shirley Leaver; loving sister of Linda (the late John) Duffill; Carl (Betty) Leaver and Tom (Babs) Leaver; aunt of Michele, Jonathan (Wendi), Echo (Gavin) Shawn (Leana), Fawn, Shenan "CB", Josh and Erin; great Aunt of Nikolas, Aidan, Lily, Alexis, Nicholas, Neela, Gary, Richie, the late Olivia and Josh, Jr. Janice was an Art and Reading teacher at Central Greene School District, and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Waynesburg, PA. She was an animal lover, enjoyed art, spending time in Florida and was loving retirement. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a prayer service will be held immediately following at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Home Awaits Animal Rescue, Clarksburg, WV. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019
