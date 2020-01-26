Home

Age 87, passed away peacefully at Cypress Cove in Ft. Myers, FL. January 20, 2020.  Jan was born in Pittsburgh, PA and lived there until moving to Southwest Florida over 20 years ago.  She and her husband, Bill, were founding members of St. Germaine Parish in Pittsburgh as well as St. John XXIII parish in Ft. Myers. An avid baker, Jan was very active in the Ladies Guild at church and enjoyed helping with fundraising through bake sales. She is survived by devoted daughters, Linda Cardamone, Shari Robinson (Craig), and Pamela DeLuca (Barry); her dear sister, Carol Williamson; sister-in-law, Eileen Fasola; loving grandchildren, Marisa, Adam, Ryan, and Alaina; and great-grandson, John Michael. A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. John XXIII Catholic Church, followed by a celebration of Jan's life in the church's community hall in February. A memorial luncheon for friends and family in Pittsburgh will announced soon. Family and friends may leave memories of Jan and condolences for her family online at https://baldwincremation.com/obituaries/janice-brinich/.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
