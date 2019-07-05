CERVERIS JANICE HARMON

On Thursday, June 27, 2019, age 78, of Pittsburgh. Beloved wife of Michael Cerveris; widow of Larry Harmon; sister of Joyce McKeighan and Joann Maddux; and sister-in-law of Mick McKeighan. She is also survived by Joyce's children, Lisa Thompson, Scott McKeighan, and Courtney McEuen; by Joann's children, Randy Hook, Kenneth Hook, and Robin Overson; and by Michael's children, Michael Cerveris, Marisa Cerveris, and Todd Cerveris. Jan loved life and insisted that her friends and family enjoy it with her. Her heart was full of generosity and kindness. She brought light, cheer, and warmth to every interaction, making sure that no bloom went unadmired, no sunset went unremarked, no guest went unwelcomed, and no friend or family member went unloved. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. John Neumann Church in Franklin Park. To honor Jan's love of painting, a commemorative celebration of her life and work will be held in Pittsburgh at a later date. To be informed of arrangements for this event as they are made, please e-mail [email protected] In lieu of flowers and in honor of Jan's love of nature, the family suggests donations may be made to the Phipps Conservatory in Pittsburgh or to the Nature Conservancy. Condolences may be expressed at www.mccabebrothers.com.