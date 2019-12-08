Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Union Baptist Church
2117 Collingwood Ave
Swissvale, PA
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Union Baptist Church
JANICE J. BUFKIN

BUFKIN JANICE J.

On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Janice J. Bufkin, 76, of Edgewood, PA. Mother of Jacqueline "Cathy" Lawrence and Nichole D. Helby; sister of Marlene Jones Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. on December 9, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA., where the funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. on December 10, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
