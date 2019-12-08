|
BUFKIN JANICE J.
On Wednesday, December 4, 2019 Janice J. Bufkin, 76, of Edgewood, PA. Mother of Jacqueline "Cathy" Lawrence and Nichole D. Helby; sister of Marlene Jones Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Monday 4 to 8 p.m. on December 9, 2019 at Union Baptist Church, 2117 Collingwood Ave., Swissvale, PA., where the funeral service will be held Tuesday 11 a.m. on December 10, 2019. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019