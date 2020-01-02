Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Age 63, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019 surrounded by her family and friends. Beloved wife of Richard Pasinski; loving mother of Justin Pasinski, Richard Pasinski, Jr., Shelby (Ricky) Knox  and Jamie (Chuck) Laputka; daughter of the late Findlay C. and Phyllis (Oliver) Wylie; sister of Evelyn Wylie, Findlay C., III (Jodi) Wylie and the late Terry Wylie; grandmother of Cameron, Gino, Kevin, Carson, Avery, Emily, Sydney, and Landon; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Janice was a graduate of the Pittsburgh Institute Mortuary of Science in 1999 and was a nurse at the VA Hospital as well as co-owner of the Findlay C. Wylie Funeral Home, Inc. Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Services will be held Sunday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Interment Plum Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Humane Animal Rescue, 6929 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.   


www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
