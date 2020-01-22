Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Coston Funeral Homes, Inc
427 Lincoln Avenue
East Liberty, PA 15206
412-661-5916
JANICE LEE BROWN

Age 76, of Pittsburgh, PA. Born August 15, 1943. Peacefully on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Beloved daughter of Henry Brown of CA, and the late Lucille Brown; beloved sister of Jean M. Cubbage (Samuel J.), Richard Brown (Betty) and Denise K. Hall; beloved aunt of Veronica S. Brown, Samuel J. Cubbage II, Trina Smith, and Cheryl Brown. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends received Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC.,  427 Lincoln Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Coston Funeral Home, Inc. 412-661-5916 www.costonfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
