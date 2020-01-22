|
|
BROWN JANICE LEE
Age 76, of Pittsburgh, PA. Born August 15, 1943. Peacefully on Thursday, January 16th, 2020. Beloved daughter of Henry Brown of CA, and the late Lucille Brown; beloved sister of Jean M. Cubbage (Samuel J.), Richard Brown (Betty) and Denise K. Hall; beloved aunt of Veronica S. Brown, Samuel J. Cubbage II, Trina Smith, and Cheryl Brown. She leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends received Thursday, January 23rd, 2020 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 427 Lincoln Avenue Pittsburgh, PA 15206, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Professional services entrusted to Coston Funeral Home, Inc. 412-661-5916 www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020