LEWIS-LAVINE JANICE (KREGAR)
Age 86, of Murrysville, formerly of Wilkinsburg, passed away peacefully on October 27, 2019. Jan battled dementia until her calling. Beloved wife of the late Ellwood H. Lewis and the late James M. Lavine. Loving mother of Susan (Wayne) Sloan, Scott (Lisa) Lewis, and Shawn (Deborah) Lewis. Cherished grandmother of Rachel, Ryan (Lauren), Katherine (Frank), Warren, Allison (Emmanuel), Zackery, and Scott (Amy). Proud great-grandmother of Adalyn, Eleanor and James. Preceded in death by her parents, Edward R. and Vera (Samuel) Kregar; brother, Samuel (surviving wife Rhoda) Kregar; and sister, Ann (Donald) Keller. Jan was born to be a caregiver both as a pre-school and elementary school teacher and by being a caregiver for two spouses and a dear friend until each of their departures from life. She also loved growing flowers and bird watching in her garden. Family and friends will be received on Saturday from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Blessings in a Backpack at P. O. Box 14296, Plum, PA 15239. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019