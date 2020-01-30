|
SONNETT JANICE "JAN" M.
Age 68, of Coraopolis, formerly of Robinson, passed away unexpectedly at Heritage Valley Sewickley on Sunday, January 26, 2020. She was born in Kennedy Township on Jan. 22, 1952, one of two daughters to the late Joseph and Helen (Brettschneider) Bednar. Beloved wife for 49 years to Michael J. Sonnett; loving mother of Michael J. Sonnett, Jr. and wife Tiffany and Sarah Sonnett; cherished grandmother of Sage. Jan was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Bednar. Jan attended St. Malachy Grade School and graduated from Our Lady of Sacred Heart. Her training at Bradford Business School as an executive secretary, compelled her to open her court stenography business in 1980, Sonnett Reporting. Jan, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, loved her family and was always involved with her children. Jan enjoyed gardening and house plants. She also could be considered a project manager for her renovations. Memorial Visitation Monday (Feb. 3) from 10 a.m. until time of Blessing Service at 11 a.m. at COPELAND'S CORAOPOLIS, 867 Fifth Ave. Jan had a special spot in her heart for animals and the family suggests donations in her name to Animal Friends.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020