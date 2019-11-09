Home

Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-1950
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home
118 Shaw Ave.
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
First Christian Church of Turtle Creek
201 Pine St.,
Turtle Creek, PA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Plum Creek Cemetery.
JANICE NAN (JACKSON) GRIECO

JANICE NAN (JACKSON) GRIECO Obituary
GRIECO JANICE NAN (JACKSON)

Age 79, of Plum, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family on November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of Anthony Samuel Grieco for 53 years. Loving mother of Lisa (Matthew) Clark and Brian (Jennifer) Grieco. Proud grandmother of Cameron Clark, Samuel, Allison, and Isabella Grieco. Also survived by her sister, Diane Jackson Bromer; sister-in-law, Marie (Donald) Donatelli; and two nieces and a nephew. Preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ruth (Agrain) Jackson; and her nephew, Lewis Bromer. Janice was a lifelong member of First Christian Church of Turtle Creek. Friends will be received Sunday, November 10 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950). Funeral Service will be held Monday, November 11 at 10 a.m. at First Christian Church of Turtle Creek, 201 Pine St., Turtle Creek, PA 15145. (Everyone please meet at church.) Burial will follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
