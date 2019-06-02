|
RISCOE JANICE R. (VELDENZER)
Age 67, of Cheswick (formerly of North Side, Pgh.) died Thursday evening, May 30, 2019 at her residence. Beloved wife of John M. Riscoe of 21 years; mother of the late Tommi Moore; grandmother of Brooke Riscoe; sister of Janine Veldenzer and the late Joan Mahoney; sister-in-law of Sandra Riscoe, Jerry Riscoe and Stacy Riscoe Postlethwaite; longtime friend of Thomas Hartman and Tony Ambroselli. Services and interment private. Arrangements by BURKET TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from June 2 to June 3, 2019