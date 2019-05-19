Home

Age 82, of Monroeville, passed away at home with her family at her side on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frank Rawson; loving mother of Michael Marmo and Randy (Jennifer Harris) Marmo; cherished grandmother of Michael (Angel) Marmo, Brittany Benson, Brandon Marmo, Jenna Marmo, Lynnemarie (Michael) Greco; and great-grandmother of Penelope, Gianna, Jack, and Dominic; sister of Bonnie VanMeter; aunt of Lee VanMeter and Kimberly Webber; also survived by several cousins. Jan worked in the crime lab of the Office of the Medical Examiner for 25 years. She was a member of the Monroeville Democratic Committee since 1969 as a secretary and Vice Chairman, and served as Chairman since 2003. She was also a member of the Eastern Regional Democratic Organization, served as Gateway School Board Director for 8 years, and Monroeville Municipality Board for 5 years. Friends will be received Tuesday, May 21, 1-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial at St. Bernadette Parish on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. The family heavily suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , www.cancer.org Please view online tributes at www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
