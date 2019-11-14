Home

Brusco-Falvo Funeral Home
214 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-2323
PECKICH JANIE NAPOLEON

Age 80, originally of Morningside, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mother of Rona, Tony and her dog, the late Cuddles Peckich; grandmother (Mema) of AJ and Kolton; sister of the late Sonnie (survived by Paul Ehrentraut); aunt of late John, Ron, Sue, Elena and the late John Ehrentraut; daughter of the late John and Clara Mecca Napoleon; granddaughter of the late Louis and Santa Statti Napoleon, Frank and Anna Tito Mecca; niece of the late Sara and Art Boscia, Fran and Hank Richards, Jay and Tess Napoleon, Pete and Marie Napoleon, Jane and Roc Cutri, Dr. Louis Napoleon, Clare Napoleon, Robert, Ralph and Frank Mecca, Lucille and Al Brusco, Vedella and Larry Parmigiani, Tony and Terry Mecca, Rose Catherine Evans. She was preceded in death by her love and companion of over 25 years, Jimmy Migliore. Formerly married to the late Ronnie Peckich. Also preceded in death by cousins, Fran "Chickie" Boscia Corcoran, Louis, Joey and Louis John Napoleon, Bobby and Denis Brusco, Ricky and Mary Ann Mecca (Linder). Above all, Janie loved her family and friends, although cigarettes and gambling came in a very close second. In accordance with Janie's wishes, there will be no visitation. Burial will be private. If you would like to remember Janie, the family requests donations be made to the or your local casino. Condolences may be sent to 34250 Sunset Way, Fort Bragg/Mendocino, CA 95437. Arrangements entrusted to BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412 381-2323). www.bruscofalvo.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 14, 2019
