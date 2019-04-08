BARTON JANINE

Age 62, of McDonald, North Fayette Twp., passed away on April 5, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born on March 20,1957, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Laura (White) Brandt. Janine worked as a clerk and baker at Sils' Market for many years in Oakdale and volunteered her time at the Sturgeon Fire Department. But most of all, she enjoyed her family and especially taking care of her grandson. She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ron Barton; a daughter, Lisa Barton of Robinson Twp.; and a grandson, Aidan Barton. Also surviving are two sisters, Sue Brandt of North Fayette Twp. and Laurette Brandt of Robinson Twp.; a brother, Will (Debbie) Brandt of McKees Rocks; she was the sister-in-law of John (Melinda) Barton and Frank Barton; aunt to Kia McQuillan, Kendra and Will Brandt, Dawn Dallmus, and Marlena and Miranda Barton. Janine was preceded in death by her son, Ron Barton Jr. and nephew Matthew Barton. Friends will be received on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Rd., Oakdale, PA 10571, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., where a service will be held at 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a local rehab center. Please sign a guest book at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.