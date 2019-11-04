|
|
WILLIAMS JANIS A. (KRAH)
Passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, in Country Meadows, South Hills, of Bethel Park, formerly of Baldwin / Whitehall. Jan was born April 19, 1940. She was the daughter of James and Dolores Krah. Jan married her high school sweetheart, Thomas "Griff" Williams. Together they had two daughters, Sherri (Mark) Boehm and Suzanne (the late David) Berman. Jan is survived by her husband, Griff; two daughters; a brother, Jim Winfield; grandson, Matthew; five great-grandchildren; and fur-baby, Allie. Jan graduated from Baldwin High School. She was captain of the Heatheretts in her senior year. Janis was with Gulf Oil, then US Steel until Sherri was born. She was a stay-at-home Mom until the girls started school. She then became a lunchtime aide at Bethel Middle School, then a teacher's aide at St. Clair High School. Janis worked for Bloom Engineering Company and R.L. Miller Company until her retirement. Jan enjoyed spending time camping at Holiday Campgrounds and fishing on Pymatuning Lake. She also enjoyed golfing and bowling. We want to thank the staff at Country Meadows and Bridges Hospice for their excellent care for three years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Rd., Brentwood 15227, Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the Funeral Chapel on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions may be made in Janis' name to Country Meadows Employee Fund, 3570 Washington Pike, Bridgeville, PA 15017 or Prime Time Adult Care at Christ Methodist Church, 44 Highland Road, Bethel Park, PA 15102. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 4, 2019