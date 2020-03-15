JANIS (WESOKY) OAKS

OAKS JANIS (WESOKY)

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, a resident of Laguna Woods, CA. Aged 87. Wife of the late Arthur Oaks. Daughter of the late Samuel and Rhea (nee Simon) Wesoky, sister of Sandra Bluestein (David), the late Phyllis Kramer (Phillip) and the late Jerome Wesoky. Survived by daughters, Sarah (Michael) and Sheila (Douglas) and granddaughter, Samantha, as well as nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Services and interment were private. Contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated.


www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
