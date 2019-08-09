Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for JANYCE SCHMALZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANYCE E. (PETTIGREW) SCHMALZ

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANYCE E. (PETTIGREW) SCHMALZ Obituary
SCHMALZ JANYCE E. (PETTIGREW)

Age 79, of Sheraden, on Sunday, August 4, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late John "Bo" Schmalz; loving mother of Curt and Becky O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Courtney O'Connor, Kayleigh Jernigan and Riley O'Connor; sister of the late Anne Wuenstel and Robert Pettigrew.  Janyce will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.  Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m.  Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Animal Advocates, 35 Wabash Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANYCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now