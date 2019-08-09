|
SCHMALZ JANYCE E. (PETTIGREW)
Age 79, of Sheraden, on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John "Bo" Schmalz; loving mother of Curt and Becky O'Connor; cherished grandmother of Courtney O'Connor, Kayleigh Jernigan and Riley O'Connor; sister of the late Anne Wuenstel and Robert Pettigrew. Janyce will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews and friends. Friends received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Monday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Service in the funeral home on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m. Burial to follow in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Animal Advocates, 35 Wabash Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15220. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019