Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
All Saints Church
Etna, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JAQUELINE SZRAMOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAQUELINE (IRELAND) SZRAMOWSKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JAQUELINE (IRELAND) SZRAMOWSKI Obituary
SZRAMOWSKI JAQUELINE (IRELAND)

Age 48, of Etna, after a battle with Leukemia, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Szramowski; loving mother of Jacob (Jordan) Sr., Joshua (Shalee), Michael, and the late Lauren; proud grammy of Jacob Michael, Jr.; dear daughter of Samuel, Sr. and Georgeane Ireland; and daughter in law of Evelyn Szramowski; sister of the late Samuel Ireland, Jr. and Clair Marie Ireland; step-sister of Jonathan and Andrew Ireland; cherished aunt of Samuel Ireland and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. Friends will be received on Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JAQUELINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now