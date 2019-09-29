|
|
SZRAMOWSKI JAQUELINE (IRELAND)
Age 48, of Etna, after a battle with Leukemia, on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul Szramowski; loving mother of Jacob (Jordan) Sr., Joshua (Shalee), Michael, and the late Lauren; proud grammy of Jacob Michael, Jr.; dear daughter of Samuel, Sr. and Georgeane Ireland; and daughter in law of Evelyn Szramowski; sister of the late Samuel Ireland, Jr. and Clair Marie Ireland; step-sister of Jonathan and Andrew Ireland; cherished aunt of Samuel Ireland and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. Friends will be received on Monday and Tuesday from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019