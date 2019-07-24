SPARKS JARED DAVID "JAR-JAR"

Age 37, of Jefferson Hills, peacefully embarked on his next adventure on July 20, 2019. Jared is survived by his parents, David J. and Debra L. Sparks; sister, Jenna (Kevin) Sparks; niece, Liliana; grandmother, Audrey OBlack; special cousins, Johnny and Jessica; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Anna Sparks, and Bernard J. OBlack. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Memorial Service will follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or the ASPCA. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.