CHEROK JARRETT M.
Age 38, on Friday, January 10, 2020, of San Angelo, TX, formerly of Baldwin. Beloved husband of Trisha (Kocan); loving father of Nina (14) and Jarrett, Jr. (13); loving stepfather of Mia (23) and Ava (18); preceded in death by father, Darrell F.; treasured son of Kathleen; loving brother of Tammie (Mike), Carrie (Mike), and Jason (Jessyca); adoring uncle of Samantha, Alexa, Jaelyn, and Jamie. He will be missed terribly by many close aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Jarrett was born on July 7, 1981, in Pittsburgh, PA. He attended St. Stephen Elementary School and graduated from Baldwin High School. At Baldwin, he was an exceptional baseball player who was known for his pitching abilities. During his first year of college he suffered an injury that ended his days of playing baseball. He moved on to working in the home improvement business, and quickly developed his trade of remodeling businesses and homes. In May 2006, he was awarded the Carnegie Hero Fund Medal for risking his life to an extraordinary degree while saving a life. Jarrett attended Steel Valley Tech and began his career in the oil and gas industry in 2011 until 2020. Amongst his many interests and hobbies, he regularly coached both softball for stepdaughter Mia and later baseball for Jarrett, Jr. A devoted husband and father, Jarrett enjoyed spending time with his wife and children fishing, taking road trips, and watching football with his son. No words can describe how much Jarrett will be missed by his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, (please refer to our website for visitation arrangements which will be posted as soon as they are confirmed). Family suggests contributions to be made to support Trisha and their children c/o the John F. Slater Funeral Home, Inc. (please make checks out to Trisha Cherok). Please send condolences to www.johnflstater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020