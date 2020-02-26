|
BELVEDERE, JR. JASON ANTHONY
Jason, 23, of Franklin Park, went to Heaven on February 14, 2020. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA on April 20, 1996, to Annette and Jason Belvedere, Sr. Jason graduated from North Hills High School. He is survived by his parents, Annette and Jason, who loved him so much; along with his sister, Alexis; and brother, Anthony, who both loved him deeply. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, and cousins who are grieving at his loss; and his best friend John from elementary school who loved, supported, and was always there for him. Jason also had some true friends that genuinely cared about him and will miss him dearly. He was previously employed by Asbestos Workers Local Union #2, and currently working for Ray Donch "Body Werks." There was a private memorial service for Jason's family on February 18, 2020. Arrangements by THOMAS P. KUNSAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3552 California Ave. at Davis Ave. Jason has struggled many years with depression and drugs. His family loved, supported and tried to help him to the very end. There were numerous people who cared and stepped in to try and help him. However, love doesn't always work. Please, if you or someone you know suffers with these issues, try to help them or get them professional help if they will agree. There is no shame in this. Unfortunately, Jason refused help and we lost him. He was a wonderful, polite, extremely intelligent young man, who could have done anything with his life. He was too young to leave us, when there was so much time left to make things better, where he could have done so much and lived a happy life. Our hearts ache and our lives will never be the same, but at least we had our son and brother for a while before God decided He wanted him back. His sister, Alexis and brother, Anthony shared the following at his beautiful service, and we want to share with all who knew him: I sat here staring at this piece of paper trying to find the right words to say. I've realized, there really aren't any "right" words to say. No one and nothing can prepare you for this type of loss. The loss of a son, a brother, a nephew, a cousin, a friend. My brother was not perfect, but none of us are. Jason battled and fought things some of us could never imagine in a lifetime. Despite those battles, one thing remained unchanged, our love for him. My love for him. Jason and I had our differences, our disagreements, but at the end of each and every day there wasn't a single thing he wouldn't do for me or the rest of his family, and nothing we wouldn't do for him. For those who truly knew Jason, the people here today, know his heart was pure, it was kind. He was a free spirit and followed the beat of his own drum. I remember being little kids at the beach. Unlike everyone else, he would swim way out past the buoys. I can still hear my parents yelling from the shore, "Jason! You must come back in here!" Even as a kid he never had any fear of anything and that's something I will always admire about him. We are sitting here tonight with many tears being shed and broken hearts. Thoughts of what could have been, the potential he had. Even though Jason did not get to be on this earth nearly long enough, he made an impact on all of our lives. I would like to ask everyone to picture Jason as a small child running with his spikey hair and light up shoes laughing and smiling with his "kitty cat" teeth as our poppy would call them. I like to believe this is how he is in heaven. As much as we will miss him dearly, we can take comfort in knowing that Jason is finally at peace. He does not have to fight those demons, he is not in pain, and there is no sadness. He is safe and home, and one day we will all get to see him again. Jason, you are loved and forever in our hearts you will remain.