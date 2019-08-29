|
|
TESSLING JASON BENNET
On August 19th, 2019, took his last breath on Earth and stepped into the arms of his angels, surrounded by the love of his mother and family. Born August 9, 1983 in St. Paul, MN, Jason came into this world with a mission to spread joy, love, and light. Above all, Jason loved "Love, and he shared his gifts by turning his community and friends into family. Jason's memory will be carried on by his loving mother, Michaela; his sister, Leeanna (Stephen); six nieces and nephews; his sweetie, Deanna Brown; his father, Joseph (Rona); and countless others. A memorial "Hootenanny" in Jason's honor will be held in Pittsburgh on September 6, 2019, at the Crown Plaza Suites-Pittsburgh South from 6:30-9:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019