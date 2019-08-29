Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Crown Plaza Suites-Pittsburgh South
Resources
More Obituaries for JASON TESSLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JASON BENNET TESSLING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JASON BENNET TESSLING Obituary
TESSLING JASON BENNET

On August 19th, 2019, took his last breath on Earth and stepped into the arms of his angels, surrounded by the love of his mother and family. Born August 9, 1983 in St. Paul, MN, Jason came into this world with a mission to spread joy, love, and light. Above all, Jason loved "Love, and he shared his gifts by turning his community and friends into family. Jason's memory will be carried on by his loving mother, Michaela; his sister, Leeanna (Stephen); six nieces and nephews; his sweetie, Deanna Brown; his father, Joseph (Rona); and countless others. A memorial "Hootenanny" in Jason's honor will be held in Pittsburgh on September 6, 2019, at the Crown Plaza Suites-Pittsburgh South from 6:30-9:00 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JASON's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.