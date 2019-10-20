Home

Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
724-745-8120
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
304 West Pike St
Canonsburg, PA 15317
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Champion Christian Center
110 Belmont Ave
Canonsburg, PA
View Map
Age 42, of Aliquippa, formerly of Crafton, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019. Loving son of Jodi Wabrick (and the late Barry Cleveland) Beggarly; devoted father of Jacob, Kaden, Emily and Sharon Beggarly; dear brother of Barry Cleveland Beggarly Jr. and Kris (Melissa) Beggarly. Jason is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and numerous friends. Left behind to cherish his memory is his longtime partner, Renee Altomore. Jason was an extremely talented painter and was the owner of Straight Line Painting Company in Aliquippa, PA. Friends and relatives are welcome from 2-8 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in SALANDRA FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 304 W. Pike St., Canonsburg, 724-745-8120, Joseph P. Salandra owner/supervisor. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 10 a.m. in Champion Christian Center, 110 Belmont Ave, Canonsburg, PA 15317. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. Interment will follow in Jefferson Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family is in the process of establishing a trust fund at PNC Bank for Jason's children. If you wish to contribute, please contact Jodi directly. To view or extend condolences, please visit www.salandrfunerals.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019
