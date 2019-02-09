Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
412-823-9350
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM
Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
1111 Monroeville Ave
Turtle Creek, PA 15145
View Map
Of Van Meter, Rostraver Twp., age 35, unexpectedly, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved son of Nancy Ludwig of Wilmerding and the late Charles Brown; grandson of Marjorie Brown of WI and the late John Brown; and the late John and the late Shirley Ludwig; dear brother of Deanna Cochenour (Bruce Clark.) of Van Meter, Joseph Cochenour of Pitcarin and the late Charles Nevin; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, his beloved pet dog, Porky and his pet kitty, Bill Clawsey. Jason, by trade, was a carpenter and a member of the Carpenter Union, Local 432. Jason was blessed with artistic talent and enjoyed drawing art portraits and sketches. He also loved music and playing the guitar. Jason possessed a keen sense of humor and was known for his joking ways. Friends are welcome on Tuesday, from 1-6 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a service will be held at 6 p.m. Jason will be laid to rest privately with his father at Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made directly to his family.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019
