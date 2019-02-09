BROWN JASON P.

Of Van Meter, Rostraver Twp., age 35, unexpectedly, on Thursday, February 7, 2019. Beloved son of Nancy Ludwig of Wilmerding and the late Charles Brown; grandson of Marjorie Brown of WI and the late John Brown; and the late John and the late Shirley Ludwig; dear brother of Deanna Cochenour (Bruce Clark.) of Van Meter, Joseph Cochenour of Pitcarin and the late Charles Nevin; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, his beloved pet dog, Porky and his pet kitty, Bill Clawsey. Jason, by trade, was a carpenter and a member of the Carpenter Union, Local 432. Jason was blessed with artistic talent and enjoyed drawing art portraits and sketches. He also loved music and playing the guitar. Jason possessed a keen sense of humor and was known for his joking ways. Friends are welcome on Tuesday, from 1-6 p.m., at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC; Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a service will be held at 6 p.m. Jason will be laid to rest privately with his father at Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made directly to his family.