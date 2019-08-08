Home

Boylan Funeral Home Inc
116 E Main St
Evans City, PA 16033
(724) 538-8005
JASON T. KOHLMEYER

Age 40, of Jackson Twp., passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Born November 10, 1978, he was the son of Adolphine (Kohlmeyer) Birescik and the late Robert R. Kohlmeyer. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Adolphine Birescik, and her husband, Gene, of Elizabeth; his children, Logan, Madison and Isaac; the mother of his children, Megan Waller Kohlmeyer of New Castle; his brother, Rob Kohlmeyer of Brentwood; his lifetime friend and brother-from-another-mother, Randy Sammis, and his wife, Stephanie, of Jackson Twp.; and his nieces and nephews, Brandon, Tyler, Chris, Abby, Susan and Quentin. Friends will be received from 4 p.m. until the time of the funeral ceremony at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 116 E. Main St., Evans City, PA 16033. The family kindly requests that guests wear black and gold colors to the visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to support Jason's children for the future. Condolences may be shared online at: www.boylanfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
