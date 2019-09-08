|
|
BUSHMIRE JASON W.
Age 35, of Bethel Park, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 6, 2019. Beloved husband of Lindsy Bushmire; loving father of Trenton and Travis Bushmire; son of William and Judy Bushmire and son-in-law of Karen Hays. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jason loved spending time with his boys, bike riding, walking, going to concerts, doing home repairs, being a car enthusiast and being a jack-of-all-trades. He worked his entire professional career, 15 years, for Shiloh Services. He will be dearly missed by those that knew him and loved him. Friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. A time to share memories will begin at 5:30. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Western Pennsylvania Chapter, https://afsp.org/chapter/afsp-western-pennsylvania/.
www.henneyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 8, 2019